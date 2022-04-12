Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Gets May Release Date, Launches Day One On Xbox Game Pass

Publisher 505 Games, Rabbit & Bear Studios, and NatsumeAtari have revealed the release date for Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and it will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, next month.

More specifically, the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Hereos prequel will hit consoles and PC on May 10 and it will cost $14.99. However, Rising hits PC and Xbox Game Pass on launch day so if you’re a subscriber there, you can check out this game through that service for free.

“After a massive earthquake revealed Runebarrows deep below a town on the remote frontier of the Allraan known as New Nevaeh, fortune-seeking adventurers and merchants from across the world arrive,” a press release reads. “Among those hoping to find treasure, three star-crossed heroes come together. CJ, the Venerable Scavenger, and Garoo, the Beastman Mercenary, hope to mine the Rune Lens, a source of magic hidden underground. Isha, the Young Deputy Mayor, wants to rebuild her town.”

As previously revealed, Rising is a “fast-paced 2.5D action RPG with town-upgrading elements” that serves as a companion prequel to Hundred Heroes, which is expected to launch in 2023 as a spiritual successor to Suikoden. In fact, Rabbit & Bear Studios is headed by Yoshitaka Murayama, who is one of the creators behind the Suikoden franchise.

As for what to expect during combat, CJ uses climbing axes to make quick-strike attacks. Isha, on the other hand, fights from a distance using magic and sorcery, and Garoo uses a gigantic sword to slice at foes wherever they are on the battlefield. You can freely swap between characters to unleash Link Attacks, which combine each hero’s specialty for devastating amounts of damage.

“Scavenge dungeons and earn materials to reconstruct New Neveah to its former glory and reap benefits applying to Hundred Heroes when it releases in 2023,” a press release reads. “Cross content includes special cosmetic items, valuable equipment, and trade goods. Make a personal mark on the world of Eiyuden Chronicle by naming certain weapons and delicacies in Rising that will carry over to Hundred Heroes next year.

“Within the Runebarrows hides a deep-rooted conspiracy with shocking ramifications for the Eiyuden Chronicle universe. Prepare for Hundred Heroes’ intricate plot and globe-spanning adventure by playing through the inciting events in Rising.”

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on May 10. It will cost $14.99. While waiting for its release, read about its last appearance during the 2021 Xbox Tokyo Game Show.

