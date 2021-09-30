Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Indie Round-Up

Enjoy Pokemon and farming sims? Re:Legend gives you both. You've been stranded on a desert island and have lost your memories. Thankfully, you still know how to grow food, which is what you’ll be doing along with plenty of monster catching. When you’re not taming and training wild critters (which can evolve into new forms), you’ll cultivate fields, catch fish, cut trees, craft items, and befriend villagers. There’s also plenty of combat as you and your monsters work together to battle foes. Re:Legend can be played alone or with friends in multiplayer and is currently playable in Steam Early Access. There’s no release window on when Re:Legend comes to Xbox, but 505 Games promises more information during its TGS presentation on October 1.