News

Scarlet Nexus And Other Titles Come To Xbox Game Pass Today

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 30, 2021 at 04:53 AM

Xbox Game Pass gets a dose of anime action, supernatural murder mystery, and a tank driving goose. Bandai Namco’s stylish action RPG Scarlet Nexus headlines a batch of new titles hitting the service today, which Microsoft announced during its Tokyo Game Show presentation this morning. Game Pass subscribers now have a chance to check out one of the year’s best action games. 

Scarlet Nexus comes from the makers behind the Tales series and is set in a dystopian “brainpunk” world. You control one of two protagonists, each with their own separate campaigns and both blessed with powerful supernatural abilities and part of a task force of similarly gifted individuals. Bizarre, extradimensional creatures known as the Others have invaded Earth, and it’s up to you to stop them in their tracks. In his 8.75 out of 10 review, senior editor Dan Tack described Scarlet Nexus as a “stylish and compelling fantasy that's all about the combat.” Bandai Namco also hinted that it has additional cosmetic content to the game “coming soon.”

AI: The Somnium Files

Another game hitting Game Pass is 2019’s AI: The Sominum Files. In this sci-fi detective game, you’re trying to solve a woman’s murder by exploring people’s dreams (under a six-minute time limit). You’ll gather intel by finding clues, interrogating suspects, and solving puzzles in a strange murder mystery that comes for the director of Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward.  

Mighty Goose

Mighty Goose is a side-scrolling action shooter that launched back in June. As an adorable, bounty hunting goose with an itchy trigger finger-er-feather, you’ll run and gun your way across colorful pixel art environments. If you adore geese and love mowing down enemies in arcade-style action, Mighty Goose might be up your alley. 

Will you be giving any of these titles a shot now that they're on Game Pass? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Scarlet Nexuscover

Scarlet Nexus

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Mighty Goosecover

Mighty Goose

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

feature
Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? First Impressions From The Frontier

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

News
Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold October 2021 Free Games Revealed

News
New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

News
Activision Blizzard And EEOC Reach Agreement To Settle Lawsuit For $18 Million

Activision Blizzard And EEOC Reach Agreement To Settle Lawsuit For $18 Million

News
Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Feature
Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

News
Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy Is More Dynamic And Life-Like Than Ever Before

Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy Is More Dynamic And Life-Like Than Ever Before