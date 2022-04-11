Capcom Is Releasing An Arcade Stadium Sequel With 32 More Games

Capcom announced on Twitter today that it will release another collection of 32 classic arcade games. According to the tweet, this new compilation is titled Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and two of the games have already been revealed for it.

SonSon will be the game available for free when downloading the collection. Those who preorder or purchase the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection will recieve a bonus copy of Three Wonders when Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium launches.

The original Capcom Arcade Stadium included 32 arcade titles that were purchasable piecemeal after downloading the base game along with 1942 for free. Other games in the first collection include Final Fight, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Strider, Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting, Bionic Commando, and Captain Commando. Games cost $1.99 apiece or can be purchased in various bundles. Capcom has not talked about whether pricing will remain the same, but given the wording in the announcement tweet, the individual sale of games will remain the plan for this iteration as well.

No release date was given for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium yet, but it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, just like the previous Arcade Stadium collection.