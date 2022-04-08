Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.1 Patch Notes – There's Plenty Of Changes Affecting New And Old Players

Last week we saw the trailer for Patch 6.1 of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker as a part of a Letter from the Producer presentation. This week we now have the preliminary patch notes for the content coming on April 12.

The patch notes for 6.1 are long, as all of these documents are for significant FFXIV updates. We'll be distilling some of the big takeaways below, but to see every little detail coming in the new version of Endwalker, Square Enix has them publically viewable right here. So what's being included in Patch 6.1 "Newfound Adventure?"

10 Main Scenario Quests – Begins at The Rising Stones (Must have completed MSQ "Endwalker" to start this new questline)

– Begins at The Rising Stones (Must have completed MSQ "Endwalker" to start this new questline) 4 Chronicles of a New Era Quests – Starting the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid. Begins in Old Sharlayan (Must be Desciple of War or Magic level 90)

– Starting the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid. Begins in Old Sharlayan (Must be Desciple of War or Magic level 90) 4 Role Quests – Begins at Radz-at-Han (Must be Desciple of War or Magic level 90)

– Begins at Radz-at-Han (Must be Desciple of War or Magic level 90) Alliance Raid Dungeon, Aglaia added

A new unnamed Dungeon added

New PVP Mode, Crystalline Conflict added w/ three arenas – 5v5 payload escort mode. (Requires Desciple of War or Magic level 30, and completion of "A Pup No Longer" quest for player's Grand Company)

– 5v5 payload escort mode. (Requires Desciple of War or Magic level 30, and completion of "A Pup No Longer" quest for player's Grand Company) New Trial – The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger's Aria

Unreal difficulty added for Ultima's Bane Trial

Adventurer Plates (Beta) added – Customizable character cards with portraits, available times to play, and playstyle indicators.

– Customizable character cards with portraits, available times to play, and playstyle indicators. New plots of land available for purchase in Empyreum

Endwalker New Game+ Chapters added

Duty Support system (dungeons with NPC allies) added to support A Realm Reborn Dungeons

The Unending Codex has been added – Gives information on in-game terminology and characters.

– Gives information on in-game terminology and characters. New Emotes

Sightseeing Log Changes

New Hrothgar and Viera Hairstyles

GARO collaboration returns

New Mounts

New Minions

New items (To be detailed at a later date)

(To be detailed at a later date) New recipes (To be detailed at a later date)

Patch 6.1 has a lot to look forward to for both new and experienced players. This update marks the first steps into a whole new storyline. New Raid and Dungeon content will keep the progression players busy for some time, and adding the Duty Support system to the dungeons in the level 1-50 content is huge for players who want to solo-level through the game as much as possible. Not to mention those Free Companies who have dreamed of having player housing and a plot of land have the chance to make that dream a reality.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Patch 6.1 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC when it drops next week. Read our review of Endwalker, which caps of a spectacular decade of Final Fantasy XIV. Then, see where it lands on our complete ranking of the mainline Final Fantasy games right here.