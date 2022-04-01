Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.1 Trailer Revels In Its Newfound Adventure

Patch 6.1 of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is just two weeks away, and in today's Letter from the Producer Live presentation, Square Enix revealed the trailer for the upcoming content.

Titled "Newfound Adventure," the footage shown from the new quests, raids, and other content is refreshingly adventurous, especially after spending an entire expansion on saving the world and more from threats that have been building since the outset of Final Fantasy XIV in 2010. Now that those worries are behind us, it's going to feel nice to go on some light-hearted escapades.

The trailer above shows off Tatatru enjoying her downtime and reveals she's been keeping an eye on her fellow Scions, who are all doing well in their various endeavors since the events of Endwalker wrapped. New dungeons, bosses, and cutscenes are teased throughout, giving just enough of a look at the new content and story to leave an FFXIV fan like me practically begging to see more. Was that Y'shtola who casually mentions trying to find ways to travel to other shards (alternate dimensions of sorts) of The Source? Surely nothing could go wrong with that scheme.

A new Main Scenario Questline will kick-off in 6.1, along with a side quest dedicated to the Scion's fixer Tataru herself. The first Alliance Raid for the expansion, Myths of the Realm, Part 1: Aglaia, will pit the Etheryan heroes against a pantheon of gods. The patch will also include a new dungeon, a brand new PVP mode, an expansion to the Duty Support system, harder difficulty modes for previous raid encounters, and much more. You can check out the entire list of additions here. It really is a meaty addition of content that will likely set the stage for the future narrative of the game.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker's 6.1 Patch, "Newfound Adventure" will be available on April 12 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.