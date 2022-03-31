New Marvel's Avengers PS5 Bug Can Only Be Fixed By Deleting Your Story Progress

Marvel's Avengers post-launch success hasn't been stellar since its release in 2020. The bright side is that Crystal Dynamics has supported the game with solid expansions and character drops like War for Wakanda and Spider-Man. Despite these fun inclusions, a new game-breaking bug on PlayStation 5 negatively affects the remaining player base's enjoyment of the superhero title. The bug in question causes Marvel's Avengers to crash every time it loads up, and the only way to fix it is by deleting your progress.

A recent tweet thread (seen above) from the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account spoke about the current quick-fix:

"Our team is continuing to investigate the issue causing a crash for some PS5 players. We think we've identified a fix that is currently being implemented/tested. We hope to have more news by tomorrow morning and will continue to keep you updated.

In the meantime, here's a workaround that is resolving the issue for some players – just note that it will reset your campaign progress: Go to Operations and Reset your Reassemble Campaign Progress. As soon as you become young Kamala on A-Day, force close the game from the PS home screen, then you should be able to start Avengers Initiative."

According to IGN, commenters have noted that the fix works and only targets story progress – playable characters and purchased microtransactions remain unaffected. However, a large swath of players remains dismayed at the prospect of deleting their campaign. Throw in the fact that many PS5 players have missed out on this week's double XP event (which concludes today), and it makes even more sense that things look particularly bleak. Hopefully, the bug will be patched very soon.

