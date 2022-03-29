Everybody's Golf Online Servers Shutting Down In September

If you’ve been hitting the links online in Everybody’s Golf, your days on the green are now numbered. Sony has announced that the online servers for the 2017 title are shutting down later this year.

The shutdown occurs on September 30, as per a message that appears when you visit the game’s PlayStation Store page. It also states that “all online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. You will still be able to play and enjoy the game in single-player offline modes.”

That means Everybody Golf will lose its online open-course exploration, where players could freely roam courses and communicate with other players. It also lets players indulge in non-golfing activities such as fishing and swimming. Competitive options such as the game’s Turf Mode and international tournaments will also fall to the wayside.

Furthermore, this also means that the following online-dependent trophies will no longer be attainable:

Platinum Trophy – “Push it to the Limit!”

Gold Trophy – “Walking Encyclopaedia”

Bronze Trophy – “Online Debut”

Everybody Golf launched in August 2017 and was the first entry to drop the North American Hot Shots Golf branding (it was always Everybody’s Golf in Japan). Though it wasn’t exactly a hole-in-one in terms of features or depth out of the box, it’s always sad to see another online mode fall to server cuts. There’s no official explanation for the shutdown, but maintaining servers costs money. One must assume the online community isn’t active enough to justify keeping the lights on at this point.

