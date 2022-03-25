Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Launch Trailer Showcases New Enemies, Abilities, And More

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the latest looter shooter from Gearbox Software that takes place in the titular character’s version of Dungeons & Dragons, “Bunkers and Badasses,” is out today. To celebrate the launch of a new campaign, Gearbox has released a new launch trailer that showcases new enemies like banshees, some of the abilities we’ll be using in-game, and more.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is one of Game Informer’s highest-reviewed games this year, earning a 9.5 out of 10 and a must-play badge, and starting today, players can finally run through Tiny Tina’s latest homebrew adventure. Starring the likes of Wanda Sykes, Andy Samberg, and more, all of whom will be joining you through Tiny Tina’s fantasy romp, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands promises the zaniest adventure yet in the Borderlands universe.

As you can see in the trailer above, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands boasts some of the most colorful and varied locales in the Borderlands series and thanks to its unique D&D-inspired class system, there are some big changes in gameplay too. What’s more is that you can play with your friends no matter where they buy the game because it launched with full crossplay support.

For more, listen to our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands thoughts on the latest episode of The Game Informer Show and then read Game Informer’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands review.

Are you picking up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands today? Let us know in the comments below!