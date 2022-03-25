Rockstar Unveils GTA+, A GTA Online Subscription With Exclusive Benefits And Bonus Rewards

Rockstar has unveiled GTA+, a GTA Online subscription membership for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

Starting March 29, players can sign up for the membership for $5.99 a month and it can be canceled at any time. That cost will get you a recurring monthly GTA$ 500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus exclusive benefits like waived LS Car Meet Membership fees and more. Based on Rockstar’s announcement, it seems like the monthly rewards and benefits will change because they list what subscribers will get for the period of March 29 through April 7.

“GTA+ is a new membership program exclusively for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S – launching on March 29 and providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles,” Rockstar’s announcement reads. “Being a GTA+ Member gets you a recurring monthly GTA$ 500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month.”

Here’s a look at what the first month of membership – March 29 through April 27 – gets subscribers:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account. The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

— along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners . Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from . Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost. Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period. Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

at no additional cost. The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

and and automatically added to your wardrobe. The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali. A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series .

. 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

Rockstar says GTA+ members will also be able to purchase GTA+ Shark Cards that provide extra bonus cash.

“Every month, GTA+ will deliver a new set of exclusive rewards for Members to claim,” Rockstar writes. “Just go to Legendary Motorsport, Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, and other stores found in the GTA Online web browser to obtain and enjoy each period’s Member benefits before they expire – and all GTA+ benefits are provided in addition to our regular GTA Online events, which will continue for all normal players.”

As you can probably tell from Rockstar’s wording, players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will not have access to this membership program.

While waiting for GTA+ to begin on March 29, read what one Game Informer editor who had never played GTA V thinks of the game after playing through it this year. Check out this story about how Rockstar is working on the next GTA after that.

Are you going to subscribe to this GTA+ service? Let us know in the comments below!