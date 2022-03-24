Netflix Buys Mobile Developer Boss Fight Entertainment

Netflix has announced its acquisition of a third video game studio in mobile developer Boss Fight Entertainment, according to The New York Times.

Boss Fight Entertainment is based in Allen, Texas, but boasts 130 employees across studios in Austin and Seattle. One of its biggest titles is the strategy RPG Dungeon Boss, and the talent there consists of veterans that worked on games such as Halo Wars, Age of Empires, and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Netflix has not revealed how much it paid for the studio.

Since last September, Netflix has been gradually scooping up game developers to bolster its presence in the video game market. Earlier this month, it purchased Finnish mobile developer Next Games for $72 million. Netflix’s acquisition of Oxenfree developer Night School stands as its most noteworthy purchase so far. The team behind Afterparty is currently developing Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. You can read more about what the future holds for Night School in our interview with the studio’s director.

In addition to spreading its IP into the game industry, Netflix has a plethora of video game adaptations in the pipeline. The company recently announced plans to create a Bioshock movie and a new Resident Evil series. It also renewed The Cuphead Show for a second season.

[Source: The New York Times]