Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed to 2023

Rocksteady Studios has delayed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to 2023.

More specifically, Suicide Squad has been delayed to spring of next year. This news comes by way of Rocksteady's creative director and co-founder Sefton Hill, who announced the delay in a tweet today. The tweet also includes a cheeky video that shows the titular Suicide Squad upset at the news that their game is releasing not this year like originally planned, but next year instead.

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

This news isn't as surprising when you consider that earlier this month, it was revealed that Gotham Knights, another DC/Batman-centric title would be releasing this October. That left little room for Suicide Squad, less DC wanted to release two similar titles back to back (considering it seemed Gotham Knights was always going to come out before Suicide Squad). Regardless, news of the delay is still sad to hear for those who were excited to jump into this game sometime this year.

However, it sounds like Suicide Squad will be all the better for this delay. In the meantime, check out this first look at gameplay for Suicide Squad and then watch this story trailer from last October. Read about all of the upcoming superhero games coming out after that.

