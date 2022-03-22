EA Sports PGA Tour Pushed To Spring 2023

EA Sports PGA Tour has been delayed out of 2022 and will now launch sometime during Spring 2023.

EA’s big return to golf video games never had a firm release date and had been pushed out of its Spring 2022 window last November. The press release announcing the delay does not cite a reason for the change in plans.

First announced in March 2021, EA Sports PGA Tour is the first golf game from the publisher after a years-long hiatus. So far, we know that it will feature the Masters Tournament (which the game has an exclusive partnership with), PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. It also has a career mode that includes The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs. The game will also include the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and The Amundi Evian Championship. EA Sports PGA Tour is being developed using the Frostbite Engine by EA Tiburon.

EA still has not confirmed the platforms PGA Tour will appear on, but one would imagine it’ll target current consoles and/or PC. In the meantime, check out this opinion piece on why EA should abandon the annual release model for its sports games.