EA Announces It Won’t Hold EA Play Live Event This Year

EA has revealed that it will not be holding its usual EA Play Live event this year, which is traditionally an event the company uses to reveal new games and share more info about existing games, typically held during the summer.

This news comes by way of IGN, which reports that rather than hosting an EA Play Live event like in previous summers, the publisher will instead reveal more about its projects “when the time is right for each of them.” Here’s what an EA representative told IGN in a statement sent to the publication:

“We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year, we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year.”

EA Play Live events have basically become EA’s own E3-like showcase, with the publisher even opting to hold it usually around the same time as E3. It’s been doing EA Play Live since 2016. Before the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the event was a live in-person event where players could play things shown during the showcase and more. However, as a result of the pandemic, the event became a steaming one, akin to something like a Nintendo Direct or PlayStation State of Play.

This news comes just a few months after word that E3 would not be held as in-person event this year dropped. However, Geoff Keighley’s own E3-like event, Summer Games Fest, is happening this year as usual.

