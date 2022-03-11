Monster Hunter Rise Free Game Trial Available For Switch Online Subscribers This Week

Nintendo and Capcom are giving Nintendo Switch Online users an entire week of access to Monster Hunter Rise starting today for no additional cost.

The trial, which is going from March 11 through March 17, allows players access to the entirety of Monster Hunter Rise while the offer is active. Nintendo's download page for the trial adds some good news for your save data, saying, "Save your game data and you'll be able to pick up where you left off if you decide to purchase the software after the Game Trial." That means even if you want to try out Rise this week, but end up picking up the game weeks or even months from now (like when the Sunbreak expansion drops), your progress is safe and sound. Remember, you need to be subscribed to the Switch Online service to take part in this trial.

New equipment was just added to Monster Hunter Rise on Switch and PC to help hunters catch up to the endgame content before Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak drops in a few months. Now is a great time to give the hunting life a shot on Switch, learn a new weapon's fighting style, or craft some sweet new gear.

Will you be giving this Monster Hunter Rise trial a shot? Let us know in the comments!