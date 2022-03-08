Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Capcom To Reveal New Details In 20-Minute Stream Next Week

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a large expansion hitting the action RPG sometime this Summer, and last December, Capcom promised that news about the expansion would arrive this Spring. It seems that news is coming next week in the form of a 20-minute livestream.

Revealed on Twitter today, a Monster Hunter Digital Event is happening on March 15 at 6 a.m. PT/8 a.m. CT/9 a.m. ET. While it’s called a “Monster Hunter Digital Event,” which might imply we could see more than just one game in the Monster Hunter franchise, the tweet announcing the stream heavily suggests it’s all about Sunbreak.

“Tune in to the Monster Hunter Digital Event – March 2022 for approximately 20 minutes of programming, including exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more! #Sunbreak.”

As you can see in the tweet above, there’s special emphasis on Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion, due out this Summer, so it’s probably not wise to expect anything else to be announced. However, with 20 minutes devoted to Sunbreak, it sounds like Capcom has a lot to share, like monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and much more.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long because the stream goes live next Tuesday. In the meantime, read Game Informer’s Monster Hunter Rise review and then find out why it’s on Game Informer’s list of the top 10 action games to play right now. Check out this story about how Sonic and Tails are (kinda) in Monster Hunter Rise now after that.

Are you excited about Sunbreak? Let us know in the comments below!