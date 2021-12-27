News

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak News Coming Spring 2022

by Daniel Tack on Dec 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Did you see the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer at The Game Awards 2021? Well, the large expansion that’s headed to the core game is scheduled to get more news in the spring of 2022. With all of the complicated moving parts that go into game development, 2022 is shaping up to be a year full of awesome, great games – but also plenty of shifting in terms of when things are announced, when things come out, and when we can expect to see significant information drops on big titles. This announcement follows the revelation that Final Fantasy XVI will also see news hitting in the same timeframe, spring 2022. Will spring be packed with a ton of new info for a bunch of different games? We’ll have to see, but it’s shaping up that way!

As previously revealed, Sunbreak will bring Master Rank hunts to the game, challenging players with tough beasts and battles. A new hub area will be the base of operations in Sunbreak for players looking to obtain the finest gear and take on the hardest challenges. Heck, maybe there will even be a way to upgrade your awesome canine companions. Possibly even some new ice cream flavors. You can check out our entire review for Monster Hunter Rise here.

Are you looking forward to Sunbreak? More Monster Hunter? Let us know in the comments!

