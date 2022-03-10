Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion Collection Revealed, Releasing This July

The Pokémon Company International has revealed the new Pokémon Go expansion collection coming to its trading card game. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait too long to get your hands on them because they hit retailers this July.

This Pokémon Go expansion was announced with a tease back in February, but today, The Pokémon Company International has detailed everything fans and players can expect in the collection. Based on the popular mobile AR game, this expansion will hit participating retailers starting on July 1, with additional releases coming at a later date.

“Today, The Pokémon Company International unveiled more details about the highly anticipated Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokémon Go expansion, a special collaboration inspired by the popular mobile game Pokémon Go,” a press release reads. “Following the initial tease for this expansion, fans and players of the Pokémon TCG and Pokémon Go can look forward to this newly revealed product lineup.

Cards from the Pokémon GO expansion can be found in the following products when the first wave launches around the world at participating retailers starting on July 1, 2022, with more releases coming at a later date.”

As for what the Wave 1 collection entails, here’s what’s hitting shelves on July 1:

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box Plus (exclusive to Pokémon Center in the US, Canada and the UK)

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Premium Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Special Collections

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Poké Ball Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Mini Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO V Battle Decks, including a bundle version

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Premier Deck Holder Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Pin Collections

The Pokémon Company International says more information about this “collaborative expansion” will be released closer to its launch in a couple of months. While waiting for that, check out our unboxing of the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars pack, and then watch us pull some cards from the Celebrations collection after that.

Are you excited about this Pokémon Go expansion? Let us know in the comments below!