News
Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Gets A Third PlayStation Demo Today
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins launches next week, but if you’re still on the fence after previous trailers as well as a pair of demos, one final demo will become available on PlayStation consoles today.
Like the two previous demos, this one is totally free and can be accessed on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. There's no word on what it entails, but the past two demos let players explore sizable dungeons so it's probably safe to assume this third slice offers a similarly substantial sample.
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches March 18 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read the PC specs for the game here.
