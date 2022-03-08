Square Enix Reveals Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PC Specs

We're just about at the doorstep of Chaos with the impending release of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. And since Jack Garland and friends are almost here, Square Enix has come out and announced the PC hardware specs for the game. While it is a cross-generation title, the requirements listed are surprisingly lesser than one would imagine for a 2022 release.

Here's what Square Enix says are the minimum requirements to run Stranger of Paradise:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7–6700

RAM: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 80 GB

Direct X: DirectX Compatible Sound Card, DirectX 9.0c

And here are the recommended specifications to run Stranger of Paradice at 60 FPS at 1920x1080p resolution:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7–8700

RAM: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER

Storage: 80 GB

Direct X: DirectX Compatible Sound Card, DirectX 9.0c

Final Fantasy Origin should be able to run just fine on a gaming PC that's a few years old, and given how tough new graphics cards can be to get ahold of, I'm sure these lax requirements will be appreciated by many. It's assumed that going higher in resolution will require a beefier rig than the specs listed above, but how much more power that's needed is unknown at this time.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin releases on March 18 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as PC.