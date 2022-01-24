Jack Garland Does It His Way In The Final Stranger Of Paradise Trailer

Jack Garland and his conquest to destroy Chaos has had us talking since we learned of it last June. We're less than two months from release, and after two betas and multiple trailers, I still don't know what is going on in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.

There's plenty of action shown off in the latest and apparently last trailer for the game, with Jack and Co. using various classes in battle to destroy hordes of enemies, including the multi-headed Tiamat, which apparently gets crystallized and shattered in the footage. We're also introduced to more big baddies like Lich and Kraken and the Final Fantasy 1 boss known as Marilith brandishing some fiery blades.

We catch glimpses at Jack dressed in regal garb, speaking with Sarah, and gifting her a pitch-black egg-like object, while promising not to forget. Memory is brought up a few times, with one early mention from Jack expressing the opinion that "it's a mercy to forget." The trailer clocks in at almost five minutes and goes all over the place. From dark castles to bright virtual-looking rooms, and camera sweeps over golden fields set to Frank Sinatra's "My Way". I never thought I'd be hearing Ol' Blue Eyes on a Final Fantasy soundtrack alongside Limp Bizkit, but here we are.

Whether you like it or not, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is set for release on March 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.