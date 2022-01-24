News
    6293428376001

    Jack Garland Does It His Way In The Final Stranger Of Paradise Trailer

    by John Carson on Jan 24, 2022 at 06:00 PM

    Jack Garland and his conquest to destroy Chaos has had us talking since we learned of it last June. We're less than two months from release, and after two betas and multiple trailers, I still don't know what is going on in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.

    There's plenty of action shown off in the latest and apparently last trailer for the game, with Jack and Co. using various classes in battle to destroy hordes of enemies, including the multi-headed Tiamat, which apparently gets crystallized and shattered in the footage. We're also introduced to more big baddies like Lich and Kraken and the Final Fantasy 1 boss known as Marilith brandishing some fiery blades. 

    We catch glimpses at Jack dressed in regal garb, speaking with Sarah, and gifting her a pitch-black egg-like object, while promising not to forget. Memory is brought up a few times, with one early mention from Jack expressing the opinion that "it's a mercy to forget." The trailer clocks in at almost five minutes and goes all over the place. From dark castles to bright virtual-looking rooms, and camera sweeps over golden fields set to Frank Sinatra's "My Way". I never thought I'd be hearing Ol' Blue Eyes on a Final Fantasy soundtrack alongside Limp Bizkit, but here we are. 

    Whether you like it or not, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is set for release on March 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

    John Carson
    John Carson
    Associate Editor
    John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
    Email Twitter

    Products In This Article

    Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origincover

    Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

    Platform:
    PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
    Release Date:

