Halo Infinite Online And Split-Screen Campaign Co-Op Delayed
Halo Infinite was released last November after a year-long delay from its original 2020 release date, and it did not launch with highly anticipated features like campaign co-op or Forge.
With campaign co-op and Forge being staples in Halo games now, the lack of these features at launch last year was disappointing for fans. In February, Halo Infinite creative director Joseph Staten announced that an update regarding these modes due out in January had been delayed and now, we have finally received that update. Sadly, it comes with news that campaign co-op, both online and as a split-screen experience, and Forge have been pushed back.
As for Forge, Staten reveals that 343 Industries is already flighting this mode to a small group of community creators and working closely with them to ensure that the experience is "terrific," both in creation, sharing, browsing, and actual gameplay.
"In the near term, we will continue to privately flight Forge as we develop it while also planning for public flight(s) later this year," Staten says. "We still have the goal of shipping Forge with Season 3."
There you have it – we're likely weeks away from co-op being added to Halo Infinite and months away from getting our hands on Forge.
