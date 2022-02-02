Halo Infinite Update On Co-op, Forge, And Seasonal Roadmap Coming Later Than Expected

343 Industries revealed last year, before the launch of Halo Infinite, that the game would not ship with campaign co-op or a Forge mode. Halo Infinite creative director Joseph Staten said around that time that an update regarding these two modes, and a seasonal roadmap for the shooter, would arrive in January, but that didn’t happen.

Staten has now revealed that the planned Halo Infinite update on the game’s seasonal roadmap, co-op, and Forge has been delayed. The reason why is so that the team can have more time to share concrete plans.

“Hey folks,” Staten said in a tweet . “In November, I said we’d have a Halo Infinite update on our seasonal roadmap, co-op, and Forge in January. We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on. This work is my top priority, and we’ll have an update as soon as we can.”

As for when to expect this update, that’s anybody’s guess as Staten did not further elaborate. Fans noticed this update hadn’t happened when the calendar jumped from January to February but Staten let everyone know that a delay had happened on February 1. Here’s hoping the update comes soon because we can’t wait to jump back into Halo Infinite’s campaign with a co-op partner.

