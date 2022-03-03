Genshin Impact Funko Pops Are On the Way

Can’t get enough of Genshin Impact’s open world? Have you tried fishing yet? Anyway, when you’re done working on your in-game house and exploring the huge universe, you can soon augment your play sessions with a new line of Genshin Impact Funko Pops!

The new line comes in three different varieties, including Paimon. That’s right. Emergency food, the Funko Pop. While many players found Paimon exceedingly annoying when the game launched, she’s become a bit more of an endearing character as the game has gone on. Take a look at all that’s on offer below with the new Genshin Impact Funko Pop line.

Paimon!



While we don’t have an exact date for these new arrivals, they’ll make an interesting addition to any Genshin Impact treasure trove.