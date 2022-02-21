News

Street Fighter 6 Announced After Mysterious Countdown

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM

Capcom’s weeklong countdown clock has expired and on the other side is the announcement of Street Fighter 6.

The reveal fittingly came at the conclusion of the Capcom Pro Tour. The cinematic teaser showed a face-off between Ryu and Luke, the final fighter to join Street Fighter V who Capcom previously said would play an important role in the franchise's future. The art style also sports a more realistic look compared to the ink brush style that defined Street Fighters 4 and 5, though this could only be for the trailer and not indicative of the in-game appearance. Unfortunately, nothing else was revealed other than the promise of more information this summer. 

Shortly after the reveal, Yusuke Hashimoto, the director of Bayonetta 2 who has also worked on the Resident Evil series and God Hand, announced on Twitter that he's among the game's designers. 

What, or who would you like to see in Street Fighter 6? Let us know in the comments!

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

