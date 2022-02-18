Ubisoft Reveals Skull & Bones Development Going Well, Release Set For Next Fiscal Year

Skull & Bones was announced in 2017 and other than a few trailers and gameplay showcases, things have remained mostly quiet on it. In fact, much of the news that has since come out about Skull & Bones has been regarding delays, directors leaving, and more. Just last month, it was revealed that one of the game’s co-directors departed from Ubisoft.

It seems that Ubisoft is confident Skull & Bones will finally escape the clutches of development hell soon, though, because in the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report, Ubisoft CEO Frédérick Duguet said it could release next fiscal year. More specifically, if Duguet’s right and Skull & Bones does release next fiscal year, that puts its release date somewhere between April 2022 and March 2023, as reported by PC Gamer.

This isn’t the biggest surprise, considering Ubisoft said back in 2021 that it sees Skull & Bones releasing sometime in that window. However, despite reports that getting Skull & Bones into Alpha has been rough, Duguet said he’s “very happy” with the game’s development.

Elsewhere in this recent quarterly earnings call, Ubisoft revealed that this past holiday quarter was not a great one compared to that of 2020. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, sales for Ubisoft were down 31% to roughly $757 million, with bookings off 25% to $848 million. While that sounds quite doom and gloom, it’s not surprising when you look at Ubisoft’s massive 2020 holiday quarter.

This year’s quarter consisted of blockbuster Far Cry 6 and new IP like Rider’s Republic, whereas this same quarter in 2020 saw the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, not to mention, all three hit new-gen consoles, too.

If you’re excited about Ubisoft’s first foray into pirates since the release of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, then it sounds like you don’t have too much waiting left to do. In the meantime, read about the troubled development of Skull & Bones and then check out this Skull & Bones New Gameplay Today segment.

[Source: PC Gamer]

