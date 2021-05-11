Skull & Bones Gets A New Release Window, Ubisoft Lineup Schedule Announced

Skull & Bones is one of several games out there that is becoming almost mythical in terms of whether or not it's actually coming out. With several major delays already under its belt, interested Ubisoft fans have been left to wonder if it is DOA. While we still don't have a release date, we do at least have a new release window. It's far off, but it's there.

The latest financial report from Ubisoft can be found here and highlights a few key areas that players might find interesting. Before we dive into a pirate's life, let's talk about a few other key titles in the works. According to the report shown to investors, Rainbow Six Quarantine (which is a working title, at this point), Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, The Division Heartland, and more are on schedule to launch between now and March 31, 2022 (pending no further delays).

For Skull & Bones, that particular project is scheduled to release sometime between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. The bad news? No chance at something this year. The good news is that it's something.

Skull & Bones was revealed shortly after Sea of Thieves, and many were looking forward to the realistic pirate adventure. The first reveal trailer looked awesome, but with each delay, that hope for an eventual release has waned. That being said, the gameplay mechanics look incredibly concise, which makes the long development of Skull & Bones more valuable, and hopefully, Ubisoft can avoid any major glitches when the game eventually launches.

For background, Skull & Bones is a nautical experience that promises an adventure rooted in the Golden Age of Piracy, a time where captains were nothing short of ruthless, and warships dominated the oceans with a ferocity that made the thirst for war insatiable. Players find themselves as a captain during these wartorn times, a captain that refuses the King's pardon, and instead undertakes an adventure of treasure and power untamed by complicit society. The short of it? It looks exciting. Hopefully, we'll get a closer look at what progress has been made sooner rather than later.