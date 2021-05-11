News

Skull & Bones Gets A New Release Window, Ubisoft Lineup Schedule Announced

by Liana Ruppert on May 11, 2021 at 12:32 PM

Skull & Bones is one of several games out there that is becoming almost mythical in terms of whether or not it's actually coming out. With several major delays already under its belt, interested Ubisoft fans have been left to wonder if it is DOA. While we still don't have a release date, we do at least have a new release window. It's far off, but it's there. 

The latest financial report from Ubisoft can be found here and highlights a few key areas that players might find interesting. Before we dive into a pirate's life, let's talk about a few other key titles in the works. According to the report shown to investors, Rainbow Six Quarantine (which is a working title, at this point), Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, The Division Heartland, and more are on schedule to launch between now and March 31, 2022 (pending no further delays). 

For Skull & Bones, that particular project is scheduled to release sometime between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. The bad news? No chance at something this year. The good news is that it's something. 

Skull & Bones was revealed shortly after Sea of Thieves, and many were looking forward to the realistic pirate adventure. The first reveal trailer looked awesome, but with each delay, that hope for an eventual release has waned. That being said, the gameplay mechanics look incredibly concise, which makes the long development of Skull & Bones more valuable, and hopefully, Ubisoft can avoid any major glitches when the game eventually launches. 

For background, Skull & Bones is a nautical experience that promises an adventure rooted in the Golden Age of Piracy, a time where captains were nothing short of ruthless, and warships dominated the oceans with a ferocity that made the thirst for war insatiable. Players find themselves as a captain during these wartorn times, a captain that refuses the King's pardon, and instead undertakes an adventure of treasure and power untamed by complicit society. The short of it? It looks exciting. Hopefully, we'll get a closer look at what progress has been made sooner rather than later

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Skull &amp; Bonescover

Skull & Bones

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Feature
Here&#039;s Why You Should Play Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Here's Why You Should Play Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

News
Tetsuya Nomura Offers Small Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Update, &quot;Different Atmosphere&quot;

Tetsuya Nomura Offers Small Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Update, "Different Atmosphere"

News
Bungie Reveals Adorable Destiny 2 Fallen Baby Plushie After Season of the Splicer Fanfare

Bungie Reveals Adorable Destiny 2 Fallen Baby Plushie After Season of the Splicer Fanfare

News
Frankenstein&#039;s Army Director Claims Resident Evil Village Monsters Are Based Off His Designs

Frankenstein's Army Director Claims Resident Evil Village Monsters Are Based Off His Designs

News
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Shows Off Fort Condor, Ramuh Summon, And More

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Shows Off Fort Condor, Ramuh Summon, And More

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

gamer culture
Nine Inch Nails And Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collide With &#039;Nine Inch Nooks&#039;

Nine Inch Nails And Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collide With 'Nine Inch Nooks'

News
Magic: The Gathering Goes Dungeons &amp; Dragons In July

Magic: The Gathering Goes Dungeons & Dragons In July

News
[UPDATE] Marvel Strike Force Back Online After Entire Evening Of Emergency Maintenance

[UPDATE] Marvel Strike Force Back Online After Entire Evening Of Emergency Maintenance