The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Hits Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

Update, 2/18/22:

Nintendo announced last month that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask would hit its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service in February. Now, we have an official release date.

Nintendo revealed in a tweet late last night that Majora's Mask will hit the service next week on February 25. To help celebrate the news, a new trailer for Majora's Mask was released as well and you can check it out below:

Original Story, 1/21/22:

Nintendo has revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service next month.

As usual, because Majora’s Mask is a Nintendo 64 game, you won’t be able to play it if you’re just a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber – you must be subscribed to the pricier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier to play it and other Nintendo 64 games that hit the service. This news comes just a day after Banjo Kazooie, the classic Rare-developed Nintendo 64 platformer, hit the Expansion Pack and it seems that Majora’s Mask is the next major addition.

“Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate,” Nintendo’s tweet reads. “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes to Nintendo Switch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in February.”

As for when, only Nintendo knows. If it follows suit of a recent similar announcement, we’ll find out sometime in February, likely days before it hits the service. Nintendo announced that Banjo Kazooie would be coming to the service back in December and then a month later, revealed its exact date just days before said date. It wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo did the same here.

Majora’s Mask is a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, first released in 2000. It was a darker flip on the Ocarina of Time, placing Link back in a familiar but odd place known as Termina. After Skull Kid, under the control of Majora’s Mask, sends him there, it’s up to Link to stop the moon from crashing into Earth. Oh, and he repeats the same three days in an effort to stop the evil once and for all. At the moment, it’s currently available on Nintendo 64, Wii, and WiiU. Plus, it was remastered on the Nintendo 3DS.

