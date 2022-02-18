Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster: Square Enix Says It’s Addressing Suplexed Phantom Train Complaints Before Launch

Square Enix announced back in December that its Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster would be releasing this February, and now we know it’s coming next week on February 23. Since revealing that release date, Square Enix has released some footage from the remaster and fan response has been mixed.

Unless you’re talking about this tweet made by the official Final Fantasy Twitter account on February 13, which seemingly nobody was happy about. As you can see in the tweet below, it features an infamous move from Final Fantasy VI where you can use meteor strike to essentially suplex the Phantom Train. In the original release, the train flips over a la like a suplex. However, in the remaster, it looked as if the train never flipped.

A quick scroll through the replies to that video clip reveals that people aren’t happy about this. However, the Final Fantasy Twitter account has now revealed that this video is from the pre-release version and will be adjusted in time for the final release next week. Now, they don’t outright say they’re fixing the train, but in the context of the tweet, it seems very much like the train will flip during your Meteor Strike in the final version of this pixel remaster.

“We’re still hard at work polishing Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster in time for launch next week, and we saw some of your comments that the Phantom Train didn’t flip during Meteor Strike. The video was taken from a pre-release version, and will be adjusted in time for launch!”

We'll all find out if suplexing the train in this remaster is as good as it was back in 1994 when Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster hits PC, iOS, and Android devices next week.

