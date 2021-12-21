News

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster Releasing This February

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 21, 2021 at 07:24 AM

Square Enix announced back in October that the pixel remaster of Final Fantasy V would be launching on November 10, and it did, with word that the pixel remaster of Final Fantasy VI would be coming next, naturally. 

However, many expected a December release, but now we know it’s coming later. Square Enix has now revealed that we can expect this remaster on PC, iOS, and Android in February, although a specific release date was not given.

“In order to bring you the best experience possible, we’re giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game,” a Steam post from Square Enix reads. “We’re adding some new items for those that pre-purchase either the game individually or have purchased the bundle. We’re looking forward to sharing the final title in our pixel remaster series with you all early next year and we hope you’re looking forward to it.” 

As far as pre-purchase items go, players will get Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix), The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix), Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix), Searching for Friend (Timelapse Remix), and Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental). They’ll also get two Final Fantasy VI wallpapers, and two more wallpapers from the pixel remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games. 

While waiting for Final Fantasy VI to hit PC, iOS, and Android next February, check out why one Game Informer editor thinks these Final Fantasy pixel remasters are awesome

Are you excited to play Final Fantasy VI? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Seriescover

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series

Platform:
PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

Feature
The Top 10 Game Boy Games

The Top 10 Game Boy Games

News
DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

feature
Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Review
The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

News
Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Details New Changes Coming To The Fracture: Tenrai Event In January

Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Details New Changes Coming To The Fracture: Tenrai Event In January