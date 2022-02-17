Sea Of Thieves’ First Adventure, Shrouded Islands, Is Now Live, Gameplay Trailer Released
Rare is bringing more content to Sea of Thieves in 2022 than any year prior, it seems, and it’s mostly doing that by adding new live events called Adventures to keep players enthralled in an ongoing story each month. The first one, Shrouded Islands, is now live in-game and players have from now until March 3 to complete it.
To help celebrate the release of the first-ever Sea of Thieves Adventure, Rare has released a new gameplay trailer that serves as a primer for Shrouded Islands. You can check it out below:
As you can see in the trailer, a mysterious fog slowly consumes the Sea of Thieves. Someone named Belle seems to be at the center of the sea’s happenings as of late, and it’s up to players to discover her connection to the Sea of the Damned, which has spilled over into the Sea of Thieves. You’ll need to realize that connection fast, too, because the mysterious fog is encroaching heavily on one of the Sea of Thieves’ most popular outposts, Golden Sands Outpost.
Shrouded Islands is now live as of February 17 (today) and will be live in-game until March 3. That’s likely when the next Adventure for Sea of Thieves will begin, so be sure to complete this one soon, so you don’t fall behind.
Are you excited to check out Sea of Thieves’ first Adventure? Let us know in the comments below!