Dying Light 2 Stay Human Patch Fixes And Improvements Detailed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a fun and ambitious game, but it’s not without technical drawbacks. Earlier today, Techland dropped a patch for consoles and PC designed to squash various bugs while bolstering the adventure with some improvements. If you’re looking forward to running amok in Villedor this weekend, your romp should be smoother.

Techland tweeted each batch of updates by platform, which we’ve listed here below:

PC

Added additional video settings (including motion blur and distance blur)

Fixed blocks resulting in player ending in a deathloop after co-op session. Some edge cases may still not be fixed and are being investigated

Death screen now has a button that allows to spawn player inside mission area preventing a block

Fixed numerous crashes and improved game stability

Added option to switch in-game voiceover between localized and original (English)

Various improvements for keyboard and mouse key binding options (including walk toggle option and switch between toggle and hold aiming)

Proper music now plates for peers in co-op sessions

PlayStation/Xbox

Fixed various situations when players could be disconnected in co-op

Fixed numerous crashes

Fixed various story blocks

Added additional video settings (including motion blur and distance blur)

Fixed blocks resulting in player ending in a deathloop after co-op session

Fixed issue where player couldn’t sell valuables to vendor

Fixed issue with music streamer mode causing one song not to be muted

Fixed issue with AI being immortal in some rare situations while playing in co-op

Fixed various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op

Fixed various issues when AI could be blocked in geometry

Added various AI visual adjustments (including AI animation related problems)

Various balance improvements

Fixed Rare issues when peers in co-op mode were unable to see the dialog choices

Various performance optimizations

Fixed various situations that could cause infinite black screens

Fixes of AI dead body replication in co-op

Fixed infinite loadings

Fixed custom quest music for peers on co-op session

Fixed occasional screen flickering on PlayStation 5

Enabled 60+FPS VRR mode on Xbox Series X

Hopefully, this patch addresses an issue that’s been causing you headaches. For more on Dying Light 2 Stay Human, check out our review. You can also read about the game’s Cyberpunk 2077-inspired Easter Egg here.