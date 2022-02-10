Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has expectedly led to back-and-forth discourse about the likelihood of exclusivity. In response, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer confirmed that popular titles like Call of Duty would remain multiplatform. However, at the end of that same statement, Spencer briefly voiced Microsoft's interest "in taking similar steps to support Nintendo's successful platform." While this leaves room for interpretation, a recent CNBC interview doubles down on Spencer's final remarks meaning Microsoft might bring Call of Duty to Switch.

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over-reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here .

According to a Eurogamer report, Microsoft's President Brad Smith told CNBC, "We'd like to bring [Call of Duty] to Nintendo devices. We'd like to bring the other popular titles that Activision Blizzard has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] that they become available on Nintendo." Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that future or current Call of Duty games will be developed with the Switch in mind. Still, Spencer and Smith's words might indicate a future where Call of Duty is readily available on every platform.

[Source: CNBC via Eurogamer]