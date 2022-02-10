News

Microsoft Might Bring Call Of Duty To Switch

by Jason Guisao on Feb 10, 2022 at 09:30 AM

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has expectedly led to back-and-forth discourse about the likelihood of exclusivity. In response, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer confirmed that popular titles like Call of Duty would remain multiplatform. However, at the end of that same statement, Spencer briefly voiced Microsoft's interest "in taking similar steps to support Nintendo's successful platform." While this leaves room for interpretation, a recent CNBC interview doubles down on Spencer's final remarks meaning Microsoft might bring Call of Duty to Switch. 

According to a Eurogamer report, Microsoft's President Brad Smith told CNBC, "We'd like to bring [Call of Duty] to Nintendo devices. We'd like to bring the other popular titles that Activision Blizzard has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] that they become available on Nintendo." Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that future or current Call of Duty games will be developed with the Switch in mind. Still, Spencer and Smith's words might indicate a future where Call of Duty is readily available on every platform. 

Would you dive right in if Call of Duty was ported to Switch? Let us know your thoughts on the Activision Blizzard acquisition and the future of the company's prominent IPs down below. 

[Source: CNBC via Eurogamer]

Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
