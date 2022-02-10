News
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Mobile U.S. Release

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Is A Free-To-Play Collectible Card Game MMO Coming To Mobile This Year

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 10, 2022 at 08:02 AM

Warner Bros. Games has revealed that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a mobile game already released in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, is coming to the Americas, Europe, and Oceania territories this year. 

This mobile NetEase-developed title, which Warner Bros. Games describes as a “free-to-play immersive collectible card game and massively multiplayer wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay,” has been live in China since last September. It’s been received quite well there; it topped local App Stores as the number one game in revenue. So, if this sounds right up your alley and you live in the U.S., Europe, or Oceania, you might have yet another new Harry Potter game to play this year (assuming Hogwarts Legacy is released this year, too). 

“Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch globally later this year for iOS and Android as the latest title under Portkey Games, the label dedicated to creating new mobile and videogame experiences inspired by the Wizarding World that place the player at the center of their own adventure,” a press release reads. 

In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, you play as a Wizard or Witch of your own creation as you embark on a new wizarding world adventure. As you might expect, Warner Bros. Games says you’ll run into original Harry Potter characters and new faces alike. As you progress through the story, you’ll learn spells and charms that you cast in the form of cards. You’ll need to accumulate magical knowledge to master these spells and create unique strategies and card combinations to win duels. Like any school year at Hogwarts, expect challenging trials, duels against fellow students, and plenty of magic lessons. 

 

If you live in the Americas, Europe, or Oceania, you can pre-register for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened starting today on Google Play or the game’s official website. Doing so will get you exclusive rewards when the game hits mobile later this year. After surpassing additional pre-register tiers, players can unlock extra prizes, including in-game currency, cosmetic items, and a Niffler card. 

While waiting for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, check out the reveal trailer for Hogwarts Legacy and then read about how it was delayed out of 2021 and into 2022. Check out this story about how controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was not involved with the development of Hogwarts Legacy (although she’ll still be making money off of it) after that. 

Are you going to be checking out Harry Potter: Magic Awakened? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Hogwarts Legacycover

Hogwarts Legacy

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2022
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

opinion
Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

News
Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

Review
Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

News
Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

gamer culture
A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

video feature
Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Feature
WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

News
A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

Feature
Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West