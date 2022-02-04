News
Valve Steam Deck

The Steam Deck Is Big, Like Really Really Big

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 04, 2022 at 03:41 PM

Valve announced the Steam Deck in July of last year and it was met with cautious excitement. Its premise is great – play your Steam games on the go in a Switch-like fashion – but many were confused at the actual layout of the device. Its buttons seem to be running off the edge, the analog sticks are quite high (and not offset like they are on the Switch) and there are two very-large touchpads. 

Oh, and it looked quite big. With excitement continually ramping up for the device, Valve announced last week that the Steam Deck would launch on February 25 (for those who preordered the first wave, of course). That release date is close and it seems some people have already got their hands on the device. They’ve posted some comparison pictures, too, that reveal the Steam Deck is chonky. 

Here’s what it looks like compared to Sony’s PlayStation Vita, a relatively small handheld device:

And here’s the comparison everyone wants to see – the Nintendo Switch vs. the Steam Deck: 

As you can see in the image above, the Steam Deck is significantly larger than the Switch. For fans of big screens and people with large hands, this is likely an exciting comparison. For people with smaller hands, or for fans of more compact devices, that excitement might be waning. Only time will tell but fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long as the Steam Deck will hit the hands of consumers later this month on February 25. 

Are you picking up a Steam Deck? Let us know what Steam game you’re excited to try first on it!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

Feature
Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Review
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review – An Apocalyptic Renaissance

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review –  An Apocalyptic Renaissance

video feature
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

Cover Story
Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

gamer culture
Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

News
New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

News
Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

News
Sony Announces It&#039;s Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Sony Announces It's Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion