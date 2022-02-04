The Steam Deck Is Big, Like Really Really Big

Valve announced the Steam Deck in July of last year and it was met with cautious excitement. Its premise is great – play your Steam games on the go in a Switch-like fashion – but many were confused at the actual layout of the device. Its buttons seem to be running off the edge, the analog sticks are quite high (and not offset like they are on the Switch) and there are two very-large touchpads.

Oh, and it looked quite big. With excitement continually ramping up for the device, Valve announced last week that the Steam Deck would launch on February 25 (for those who preordered the first wave, of course). That release date is close and it seems some people have already got their hands on the device. They’ve posted some comparison pictures, too, that reveal the Steam Deck is chonky.

Here’s what it looks like compared to Sony’s PlayStation Vita, a relatively small handheld device:

And here’s the comparison everyone wants to see – the Nintendo Switch vs. the Steam Deck:

As you can see in the image above, the Steam Deck is significantly larger than the Switch. For fans of big screens and people with large hands, this is likely an exciting comparison. For people with smaller hands, or for fans of more compact devices, that excitement might be waning. Only time will tell but fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long as the Steam Deck will hit the hands of consumers later this month on February 25.

Are you picking up a Steam Deck? Let us know what Steam game you’re excited to try first on it!