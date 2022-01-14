News

Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

by John Carson on Jan 14, 2022 at 09:35 AM

In what feels like a rare positive update regarding supply in the tech sector, Valve has announced its delivery estimations of the Steam Deck are currently on track. The update, which was posted on the Steam Community site, gives the good news that the first batch of handheld PCs will ship in late February.

By now, we're all well versed in supply chain issues, challenges presented by working remotely during the pandemic, and chip shortages, some of which did delay the Steam Deck once from its original launch window. Valve says that's not going to be the case again, at least for the first batch of devices, saying, "it looks like we'll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February." If you happen to have a preorder down on a Deck, you can check your personal delivery date on the Steam Deck store page here.

Work on identifying which games will work best on the Steam Deck is also well underway. The blog post says, "In parallel, work and testing for the Steam Deck Verified program has been underway. You’ll soon be able to see Deck Verified status for a growing set of Steam games. We’re checking four major categories: input, seamlessness, display, and system support." Knowing which games will work on your shiny new hardware will be invaluable, especially for early adopters testing the limits of their Steam library, so it's nice to see this filtering feature isn't a post-launch afterthought.

If you're curious what the Steam Deck is, we have you covered! Check out this quick rundown of the specs announced for Valve's upcoming portable device.

