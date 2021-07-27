Best PC Games To Play On Steam Deck When It Releases

When I first tried Death Stranding out on PlayStation, it was a game I wanted to like very much. My first degree is actually in philosophy - you can hear responsible adults laughing at me in the background if you listen closely - so Kojima's creative way of seeing the world has always appealed to my analytical mind. Because of that, this was a title I very much wanted to love and vested far more time into it than I'd like to admit. But I just couldn't feel that connection, though I enjoyed the overarching experience. Then it came out on PC, and I decided to try again.

A little warmer, but no dice.

I think for a game like this, in terms of my own personal enjoyment, playing outside of the box may be that secret little puzzle piece that unlocks the bigger picture. Death Stranding will be something I plan on diving deeply into once more to give it one more shot! And if the Steam Deck's freedom isn't enough to make it to the final stretch? That's OK too! I won't like every game, just like you won't, and that's alright. Still, can you imagine playing this on the go? Exciting!