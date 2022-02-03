News

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Launches On Mobile Devices In The Americas Today

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 03, 2022 at 05:00 PM

Since its surprise launch last month, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has taken the world by storm. The free-to-play title based on the popular children’s card game trading card game has rocketed towards the top of Steam charts and Twitch streams, though a mobile release was the last big missing piece of its (millennium) puzzle. Switch has been the only option for playing on the go, but that changes today with the game’s launch on iOS and Android.

Although Master Duel became available on mobile a week ago in other countries, today marks its debut in North American territories. That means you can get Ash Blossom’d and stare down Eldlich the Golden Lord anywhere an internet connection allows. If you’re new to Master Duel, it’s basically a premium version of the traditional trading card game. Unlike Duel Links, Master Duel uses Master Rule 5 AKA the standard ruleset of the real-life game. Master Duel also supports cross-play and cross-progression, with Season 2 of ranked duels kicking off earlier this week. 

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels is also available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out this opinion piece on how playing its ranked matches can be a good way of learning to put yourself out there. 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duelcover

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
January 19, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), 
February 3, 2022 (iOS, Android)

Popular Content

Feature
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

Feature
Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Review
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review – An Apocalyptic Renaissance

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review –  An Apocalyptic Renaissance

video feature
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

gamer culture
Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

News
New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

News
Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

News
Sony Announces It&#039;s Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Sony Announces It's Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion

News
The Witcher: CD Projekt Red Reveals New Single Player Gwent Game Coming This Year

The Witcher: CD Projekt Red Reveals New Single Player Gwent Game Coming This Year