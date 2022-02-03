Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Launches On Mobile Devices In The Americas Today

Since its surprise launch last month, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has taken the world by storm. The free-to-play title based on the popular children’s card game trading card game has rocketed towards the top of Steam charts and Twitch streams, though a mobile release was the last big missing piece of its (millennium) puzzle. Switch has been the only option for playing on the go, but that changes today with the game’s launch on iOS and Android.

Although Master Duel became available on mobile a week ago in other countries, today marks its debut in North American territories. That means you can get Ash Blossom’d and stare down Eldlich the Golden Lord anywhere an internet connection allows. If you’re new to Master Duel, it’s basically a premium version of the traditional trading card game. Unlike Duel Links, Master Duel uses Master Rule 5 AKA the standard ruleset of the real-life game. Master Duel also supports cross-play and cross-progression, with Season 2 of ranked duels kicking off earlier this week.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels is also available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out this opinion piece on how playing its ranked matches can be a good way of learning to put yourself out there.