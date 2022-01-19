Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Launches Today With Flashy Overview Trailer

If you fancy yourself a duelist, then this is an exciting day because Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel launches across every platform under the sun. The free-to-play title lets aspiring and experienced players face off in the popular card game in what Konami bills as the “definitive” Yu-Gi-Oh video game.

Master Duel boasts over 10,000 cards, and players can even craft new cards by disassembling unwanted copies. Duelists from around the globe can battle each other no matter the platform thanks to cross-play, and Master Duel will host tournaments and events in various formats. The game also features cross-save, meaning you can access your profile whether you’re playing in front of the TV or on your mobile device.

An extensive tutorial helps show newcomers the ropes, and a solo mode lets players journey through different stories surrounding the lore of the cards themselves. Check out the comprehensive launch trailer below for a rundown of what Master Duel entails.

You can pick up Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

Have you already begun racking up victories in Master Duel? Feel free to brag down in the comments!