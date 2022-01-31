Gran Turismo 7 State Of Play Coming This Week, 30 Minutes Of PS5 Gameplay To Be Shown

PlayStation has announced that it will air a State of Play this week all about Gran Turismo 7.

The first State of Play of 2022, this one promises more than 30 minutes of new PlayStation 5 footage of the upcoming Polyphony Digital simulation racing game. It will also feature new details about GT7, which is slated to arrive on PS5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4.

“The first 2022 State of Play arrives later this week, and we’re all revved up for just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details for Gran Turismo 7,” a PlayStation Blog post reads. “Watch live February 2 on Twitch or YouTube starting 2 p.m. Pacific/ 5 p.m. Eastern/ 11 p.m. CET.”

And that’s all that PlayStation had to say about the State of Play. Usually, PlayStation will mention that viewers shouldn’t expect this or that, but because it’s being dubbed a GT7 State of Play, there’s probably no reason for the company to give any caution in that regard. Basically, we don’t recommend going in this expecting PlayStation to surprise reveal a game or talk about Horizon Forbidden West in the showcase’s final few minutes.

This State of Play will be the first in-depth look at GT7 in a while. It’s been a sure bet that we’ll see a trailer in recent PlayStation first-party showcases but beyond that, not much about GT7 is known.

