Watch A Race Around Daytona In This New Gran Turismo 7 Footage

PlayStation invites you to take a lap around the Daytona International Speedway in this new in-game footage of Gran Turismo 7.

Polyphony Digital is a master of details, and this sub-four-minute clip is full of them. Starting out in a first-person driver view, we take in the little odds and ends around the dash of the vehicle, including the actively-updating stats on the steering wheel display. The shadows and light, both direct and bounce lighting, are on full display in this view as well, not to mention the materials and textures of objects like the driver's gloves and the various metals and plastics in view.

Pulling out to camera shots outside of the car, we see the models of the vehicles themselves and how they move and interact with the road they're peeling across. The subtle weight shifts are noticeable if you watch the body of the cars closely as they turn, speed up, or hit the breaks. We also get a great look at the reflections on the windshields and side windows, and light reflections and flares off of shinier materials on the vehicles. Other details to look out for are the crowd density in the stands and the overcast skies.

Sony's newest entry in its impeccably detailed driving simulator hits PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4.

How's Gran Turismo 7 looking to you? How do you think it stacks up to other recent racers we've seen in the past couple of years? Let us know in the comments!