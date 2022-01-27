Dying Light's Seven-Year Anniversary Kicks Off With Free Weapon Skins

News

After years of radio silence and then a sudden, long-awaited update, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is finally launching at the start of next month. Fans of the first game are likely still in disbelief since the sequel struggled to break free from what appeared to be development hell. It's been seven years since the zombie-infested Haran was first introduced to the world, and Techland is ready to celebrate with its community as the sequel's release date grows closer. Dying Light's seven-year anniversary is kicking off with a set of free, flashy weapon skins. 

A tweet (seen above) from the official Dying Light Twitter account excitedly announced the cosmetic reward:

"It's been 7 years since the initial release of Dying Light! Thank you all! We prepared a small gift for you for this anniversary to make waiting for Dying Light 2 Stay Human easier. Use the docket code 'DyingLight7' Techland.GG to grab some golden weapons!"

So, now you'll get to decapitate zombies in style. But, let's be honest, Dying Light already comes with some serious flair. Parkour mechanics, a zany weapons-crafting system with eye-popping mods, and an oppressive atmosphere that includes terrifying chase sequences made Dying Light memorable. Brian Shea reviewed the action RPG and concluded his thoughts stating:

"Despite technical and parkour missteps, the rewarding combat mechanics, well-executed narrative, and excellent cooperative multiplayer bring players a delightful time in the shadow of the impending apocalypse. Dying Light is a strong open-world zombie game that delivers a good experience on nearly every front."

Hopefully, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will garner similar praise when it drops on February 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (which is coming at a later date after delays), and PC.

What about Dying Light 2 Stay Human excited you the most? Be sure to comment below!

