Ahead of the Dying Light 2 showcase that is planned later today, Dying Light: Platinum Edition is available now. With the sequel on the way, players that have not yet experienced what this Techland adventure has to offer have the chance to do so in the best way possible now.

So what comes in the Platinum Edition, exactly? Players can expect to get the base game itself and all four DLC, added weapons, and seventeen skin bundles. For those ready to dive in, it's available now at a heavily discounted rate for $24.99 through Xbox Live, though it looks like it's still the normal price of $99 through the PlayStation Store, at least at the time of publishing.

Everything included in Dying Light: Platinum Edition

Be the Zombie

Crash Test Skin Pack

Cuisine & Cargo

Dying Light

Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle

Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle

Godfather Bundle

Gun Psycho Bundle

Harran Inmate Bundle

Harran Ranger Bundle

Retrowave Bundle

Shu Warrior

The Bozak Horde

Ultimate Survivor Bundle

Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle

Volatile Hunter Bundle

For those looking at the road ahead, Techland Games has a special presentation later today at 12 p.m. Pacific / 3 p.m. Eastern. Gameplay footage will be shown, as well as a few other surprises.

Dying Light: Platinum Edition is available on the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store (only for PS Plus subscribers), Steam, and GOG.

At the time this article was written, it was only available on the PlayStation and Microsoft storefronts. The Steam and GOG versions are expected to drop later today.

Are you going to scoop up Dying Light: Platinum Edition, or are you waiting to see what Dying Light 2 will have to offer? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!