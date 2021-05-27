News

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Is Available Now

by Liana Ruppert on May 27, 2021 at 09:30 AM

Ahead of the Dying Light 2 showcase that is planned later today, Dying Light: Platinum Edition is available now. With the sequel on the way, players that have not yet experienced what this Techland adventure has to offer have the chance to do so in the best way possible now. 

So what comes in the Platinum Edition, exactly? Players can expect to get the base game itself and all four DLC, added weapons, and seventeen skin bundles. For those ready to dive in, it's available now at a heavily discounted rate for $24.99 through Xbox Live, though it looks like it's still the normal price of $99 through the PlayStation Store, at least at the time of publishing. 

Everything included in Dying Light: Platinum Edition

  • Be the Zombie
  • Crash Test Skin Pack
  • Cuisine & Cargo
  • Dying Light
  • Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle
  • Dying Light – Dying Light
  • Dying Light – 5th Anniversary Bundle
  • Godfather Bundle
  • Gun Psycho Bundle
  • Harran Inmate Bundle
  • Harran Ranger Bundle
  • Retrowave Bundle
  • Shu Warrior
  • The Bozak Horde
  • Ultimate Survivor Bundle
  • Viking: Raiders of Harran bundle
  • Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
  • Volatile Hunter Bundle
  • Dying Light – Volkan Combat Armor Bundle
  • Dying Light – White Death Bundle5th Anniversary Bundle
For those looking at the road ahead, Techland Games has a special presentation later today at 12 p.m. Pacific / 3 p.m. Eastern. Gameplay footage will be shown, as well as a few other surprises. 

Dying Light: Platinum Edition is available on the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store (only for PS Plus subscribers), Steam, and GOG. 

At the time this article was written, it was only available on the PlayStation and Microsoft storefronts. The Steam and GOG versions are expected to drop later today. 

Are you going to scoop up Dying Light: Platinum Edition, or are you waiting to see what Dying Light 2 will have to offer? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

