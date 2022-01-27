Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC Release Date Revealed, Upgrade Path Detailed

It was revealed earlier this month that Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut would be coming to PC sometime this Spring. Now, we know exactly when we can trek across North America once more with our BB on PC.

505 Games, which is publishing the title on PC, has revealed that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It will cost $39.99, which is $10 more than it costs on PlayStation 5 where this edition of the game was first released. However, if you already own Death Stranding on PC, you’ll be able to upgrade for a much lower price.

“Owners of Death Stranding can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for the discounted price of $9.99 by installing the current game and purchasing through the in-game storefront,” 505 Games writes in a press release. “Those who still need a copy of the base game can find it at a discounted rate of 70% off during Steam’s Lunar Sales (Thursday, January 27 through Thursday, February 3).

As for what to expect, the Director’s Cut on PC brings higher frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, and a “feature-rich photo mode” to the game.

“Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC enhances the groundbreaking title with higher frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, and a stunning photo mode,” 505 Games says. “Thanks to the power of Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology recently revealed at CES 2022, Death Stranding has never looked more hauntingly beautiful. Navigate a fractured world as Sam Bridges on a treacherous journey to reunite America, complete with an expanded storyline, new stealth missions, combat abilities, and more.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30. While waiting for its release, read Game Informer’s original Death Stranding review and then read about why Death Stranding Director’s Cut is worth another trek across America.

Are you going to be checking out Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC this March? Let us know in the comments below!