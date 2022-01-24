News
Toshihiro Nagoshi Studio Yakuza

Yakuza Creator Toshihiro Nagoshi’s New NetEase Studio Revealed

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 24, 2022 at 09:16 AM

Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi announced last October that he was departing from Sega, and today, his new NetEase studio, aptly called Nagoshi Studio, has been revealed. 

Twitter user Nibellion (perhaps more well-known as Nibel) posted a link to the Nagoshi Studio website, where they learned that Nagoshi is its CEO. It’s also where Nibel discovered that eight of the founding Nagoshi Studio members previously worked at Sega or Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. This is where Nagoshi previously worked before taking an executive role within Sega. 

Nibel notes that in an interview with Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, Nagoshi explains that he left Sega because he didn’t want to do the same thing repeatedly. At NetEase, there are fewer creative constraints on him. Plus, it allows him to be closer to actual game development again. 

In that same interview, Nagoshi said the studio hopes to announce its first game as soon as possible and that said game will have a “large” scale. The CEO also says the studio is focused on quality and appealing to both core fans and a larger audience while doing things he and the other developers there couldn’t do before (perhaps at RGG or Sega).

While waiting to learn more about Nagoshi Studio’s first title, read about how RGG has confirmed that a sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon is in the works, and then check out this interview with Nagoshi, where he reveals why Sega should have fired him in the 1990s. Read about why one Game Informer editor believes you should play more Yakuza right now after that. 

Are you excited for Nagoshi Studio and its first game? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Yakuza: Like A Dragoncover

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
March 2, 2021 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

opinion
Why You Shouldn&#039;t Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Why You Shouldn't Overlook Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

News
Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

Starfield: Bethesda Releases New Concept Art Of United Colonies Capital

News
Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Overwatch 2 Producer Says Bobby Kotick Cost The Team Months Of Development

Review
Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Rainbow Six Extraction Review – A Strange Encounter

Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review – A Grand Finale

News
Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

News
Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

Dying Light 2 PlayStation 5 Performance And Resolution Modes Detailed In New Trailer

News
Next Battlefield 2042 Updates Address Scoreboard, Overall Performance, And More

Next Battlefield 2042 Updates Address Scoreboard, Overall Performance, And More

super replay
Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV

Super Replay | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Episode IV