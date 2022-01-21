News
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Nintendo Switch

The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Coming To Nintendo Switch Online Next Month

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM

Nintendo has revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service next month. 

As usual, because Majora’s Mask is a Nintendo 64 game, you won’t be able to play it if you’re just a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber – you must be subscribed to the pricier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier to play it and other Nintendo 64 games that hit the service. This news comes just a day after Banjo Kazooie, the classic Rare-developed Nintendo 64 platformer, hit the Expansion Pack and it seems that Majora’s Mask is the next major addition. 

“Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate,” Nintendo’s tweet reads. “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes to Nintendo Switch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in February.” 

As for when, only Nintendo knows. If it follows suit of a recent similar announcement, we’ll find out sometime in February, likely days before it hits the service. Nintendo announced that Banjo Kazooie would be coming to the service back in December and then a month later, revealed its exact date just days before said date. It wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo did the same here. 

Majora’s Mask is a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, first released in 2000. It was a darker flip on the Ocarina of Time, placing Link back in a familiar but odd place known as Termina. After Skull Kid, under the control of Majora’s Mask, sends him there, it’s up to Link to stop the moon from crashing into Earth. Oh, and he repeats the same three days in an effort to stop the evil once and for all. At the moment, it’s currently available on Nintendo 64, Wii, and WiiU. Plus, it was remastered on the Nintendo 3DS. 

While waiting for it to hit Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack sometime in February, check out our thoughts on in Game Informer’s The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask review and then read our thoughts on the 3DS remake in Game Informer’s The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D review

Are you excited to play Majora’s Mask on Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask 3Dcover

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D

Platform:
3DS
Release Date:

