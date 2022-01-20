The PlayStation Wrap-Up Report Is Available To View Your 2021 Gaming Stats

We may be pushing towards the end of January, but you can still reminisce about your favorite PlayStation memories of 2021. Sony has launched the PlayStation Wrap-Up Report, giving players a chance to view their biggest and brightest gaming highlights from the last year.

From now until February 20 visiting the PlayStation Wrap-Up page displays stats such as the number of games played, total hours spent gaming, trophies earned, and other factoids. The only prerequisite is that you’ll have needed to spend at least 10 hours playing a PS5/PS4 in 2021.

The report also displays the collective accomplishments of players around the world including specific in-game metrics such as the most popular weapon in Returnal. Those who access the Wrap-Up receive a download code to get four free avatars (for PS5 and PS4).

Sony may be a wee late to the party after Nintendo and Microsoft released similar player reports a few weeks ago, but it's still fun to look back and remember, "wow, I really did play a lot of Deathloop last year." PlayStation currently has Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, and Gran Turismo 7 slated for this year along with no shortage of exciting third-party titles. Odds are the 2022 Wrap-Up is going to be one for the books.

What game did you spend the most time with on PlayStation this year? How many trophies did you earn? Share your stats down in the comments!