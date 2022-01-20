Destiny 2: Bungie Reveals Witch Queen Raid Launch Date, Details Economy Changes Coming Next Month

Bungie has released another “This Week At Bungie” blog post, and as expected, it features tons of new information regarding the live-service shooter. While there’s plenty to dissect from it – which you can do right here – there are two things that really stuck out in it.

The first is that Gunsmith Reputation is getting changed next month, with the launch of The Witch Queen expansion on February 22, to match other vendors in the Tower. Specifically, Gunsmith Materials and Weapon Telemetries are being removed from the game.

“Banshee-44 is getting a new reputation system that matches the other vendors in the Tower, such as Zavala and Shaxx,” the blog post reads. “This means we are removing some of the items that were previously associated with Gunsmith Reputation, namely Gunsmith Materials and Weapon Telemetries. Players will now earn Reputation Rank progress with Banshee-44 when dismantling Legendary and Exotic weapons and armor or by completing daily Gunsmith bounties.”

The most important aspect of this change is that players need to spend their Gunsmith Materials and Weapon Telemetries at Banshee-44 before February 22. When The Witch Queen update goes live, any of these materials left unspent and unused will be removed from your inventory automatically, forever.

The other big piece of today’s “This Week At Bungie” update regards the Raid coming with the upcoming expansion.

“The Witch Queen has a new raid,” the blog post reads. “Surprising, no? While we still have a bit of time before the World’s First race begins, we wanted to get a rally flag planted in the sand for when you should expect to be taking on the challenge.”

Currently called “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [REDACTED] Raid,” it will go live on March 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST. That’s just a couple of weeks after the launch of The Witch Queen.

“We’ll have additional details on Contest Mode, Bungie Rewards, and other need-to-know information closer to the date,” Bungie writes. “Until then, get in those time-off requests. If you’re still in school, we do not advise faking sick notes from doctors or lying to your parents to stay home [unless…]. Go to class. Do your homework. Ace those tests. Be a good student. Conquer the raid boss that is the essay due next week. Raid prep can be an evening activity. We’ll be proud of you either way.”

Thanks, Bungie.

