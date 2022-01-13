News
My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble

Free-To-Play Battle Royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, Announced

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 13, 2022 at 08:06 AM

Bandai Namco has revealed My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, a free-to-play battle royale coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. 

This new battle royale set in the universe of the popular manga-turned-anime My Hero Academia was announced in the latest issue of Weekly Jump, a Japanese magazine, as reported by Gematsu. All that we can glean of the game so far is what’s shown in Weekly Jump, which Gematsu has two screenshots of, so be sure to check out that report for some more details in Japanese and multiple in-game screenshots. 

“Team up to win a 24-player rumble in multiplayer action,” the magazine reads. 

According to the reveal, Bandai Namco has plans for a closed beta test for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, which is not unusual for battle royales or free-to-play games for that matter. As for who to expect in the game, we see All-Might, Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and of course, Izuku Midoriya. 

As for where this game falls narratively, that’s anybody’s guess although eagle-eyed fans might spot some giveaways that place it after certain events in the show. We won’t spoil any events here because you should either watch or read the very good My Hero Academia

Interestingly, Gematsu credits someone on Twitter as finding this magazine announcement but if you look for that tweet, it’s been deleted. Perhaps this Weekly Jump magazine wasn’t out yet and that person got an early copy of it or something; only time will tell. For now, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble does not have a release date, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for one. 

For more about this franchise, read about how Legendary Entertainment is giving My Hero Academia the live-action adaptation treatment. Check out our thoughts on My Hero One’s Justice after that. 

[Source: Gematsu]

Are you excited for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble? Let us know in the comments below!

