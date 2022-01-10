News

Genshin Impact Was The Most Talked About Game On Twitter In 2021

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 10, 2022 at 02:07 PM

2021 is in the past now, but some interesting statistics are still eking their way into 2022. Today, Twitter Gaming released some numbers surrounding some of the most talked-about titles, esports athletes, events, and more in video games. 

Twitter says 2021 was a record year for gaming chatter on the social media platform, with over 2.4 billion tweets. That’s 14% more compared to the prior year and a ten-fold increase compared to 2017. As for 2021, the final quarter of the year was the biggest in gaming on Twitter. 

Alongside these stats, Twitter Gaming released some interesting lists, and here are a few that we found especially noteworthy.

Top 10 Most Talked About Games

  1. Genshin Impact
  2. Apex Legends
  3. Ensemble Stars!
  4. Final Fantasy
  5. Fate/Grand Order
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Knives Out
  8. Minecraft
  9. Project Sekai
  10. Fortnite

Top 10 Countries Tweeting About Games

  1. Japan
  2. United States
  3. South Korea
  4. Thailand
  5. Brazil
  6. Philippines
  7. Indonesia
  8. United Kingdom
  9. France
  10. India

Top 5 Most Talked About Gaming Events

  1. E3 2021
  2. The Game Awards
  3. Xbox Games Showcase
  4. Gamescom 2021
  5. Summer Game Fest 2021

For more lists like this, check out Game Informer’s Top 10 Games of 2021 and then read about why Game Informer named Returnal the best action game of 2021. Find out why Game Informer named Tales of Arise the best RPG of 2021 after that, and then check out Game Informer’s list of the best-reviewed indies of 2021

Are any of these surprising to you? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Genshin Impactcover

Genshin Impact

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
September 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android), 
April 28, 2021 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Version Of Bully 2 You&#039;ll Never Get To Play

The Version Of Bully 2 You'll Never Get To Play

News
Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

feature
Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

Eight Promising Improvements Coming To Horizon Forbidden West

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Feature
Top 10 Meta Quest Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Meta Quest Games To Play Right Now

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

gamer culture
Yes, Amazon’s Fallout TV Series Is Still Happening And Now It Has A Director

Yes, Amazon’s Fallout TV Series Is Still Happening And Now It Has A Director

gamer culture
Someone Designed A Lego PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X And Our Wallets Are Ready

Someone Designed A Lego PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X And Our Wallets Are Ready

News
New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Better Look At Environments, NPCs, And Pocket Monsters

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Better Look At Environments, NPCs, And Pocket Monsters